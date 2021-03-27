STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Festive feast

Calories don’t count during a festival. Celebrate the festival of colours with sugary goodness and classic Holi specialties 

Published: 27th March 2021 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thandai Shahi Tukra

Ingredients
For the rabri
 Milk - 1 ltr
 Sugar - 25 gm
Cardamom powder - 5 gm
 Saffron milk - 30 ml
For the sugar syrup
 Sugar - 25 gm
Water - 25 ml
 Saffron thread - for colour
For serving
 White bread - 4
 Ghee - 40 gm
Nuts (cashews, almond and pistachio)

Method

Cut sides of bread and make desired shape.
Fry bread in hot ghee till it becomes golden brown.
Dip fried bread into sugar syrup.
Make rabri by adding all ingredients and reduce it for 30mins or till the required consistency is achieved.
Pour rabri on breads. n Garnish using dried nuts.
- Altamsh Patel, executive chef, Oakwood Premier Prestige Bangalore

Ingredients
For besan halwa
 Besan - 50 gm  n Ghee - 50 gm  
Milk - 500 ml  n Sugar - 200 gm  
 Green cardamom powder - 1/4 tsp  
 Double cream - 30 ml 
For coconut pancake
Coconut milk - 500 ml 
 Coconut milk powder - 30 gm 
Sugar - 30 gm 
Maida - 50 gm 
Baking powder - 1 tsp

Method
For besan halwa: Cook besan with ghee and add milk, sugar and green cardamom. Add whipped cream and whip well to convert it into light mousse.
For coconut pancake: Mix maida with coconut milk, sugar, coconut milk powder, baking powder and let it ferment for one hour. Pour on a heated non-stick skillet and cook on both the sides.
 Serve together and enjoy. 
- Nishant Choubey, consulting chef, Street Storyss

