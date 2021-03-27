Festive feast

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thandai Shahi Tukra

Ingredients

For the rabri

Milk - 1 ltr

Sugar - 25 gm

Cardamom powder - 5 gm

Saffron milk - 30 ml

For the sugar syrup

Sugar - 25 gm

Water - 25 ml

Saffron thread - for colour

For serving

White bread - 4

Ghee - 40 gm

Nuts (cashews, almond and pistachio)

Method

Cut sides of bread and make desired shape.

Fry bread in hot ghee till it becomes golden brown.

Dip fried bread into sugar syrup.

Make rabri by adding all ingredients and reduce it for 30mins or till the required consistency is achieved.

Pour rabri on breads. n Garnish using dried nuts.

- Altamsh Patel, executive chef, Oakwood Premier Prestige Bangalore

Ingredients

For besan halwa

Besan - 50 gm n Ghee - 50 gm

Milk - 500 ml n Sugar - 200 gm

Green cardamom powder - 1/4 tsp

Double cream - 30 ml

For coconut pancake

Coconut milk - 500 ml

Coconut milk powder - 30 gm

Sugar - 30 gm

Maida - 50 gm

Baking powder - 1 tsp

Method

For besan halwa: Cook besan with ghee and add milk, sugar and green cardamom. Add whipped cream and whip well to convert it into light mousse.

For coconut pancake: Mix maida with coconut milk, sugar, coconut milk powder, baking powder and let it ferment for one hour. Pour on a heated non-stick skillet and cook on both the sides.

Serve together and enjoy.

- Nishant Choubey, consulting chef, Street Storyss