Festive feast

BENGALURU: Thandai Shahi Tukra
Ingredients
For the rabri
Milk - 1 ltr
Sugar - 25 gm
Cardamom powder - 5 gm
Saffron milk - 30 ml
For the sugar syrup
Sugar - 25 gm
Water - 25 ml
Saffron thread - for colour
For serving
White bread - 4
Ghee - 40 gm
Nuts (cashews, almond and pistachio)
Method
Cut sides of bread and make desired shape.
Fry bread in hot ghee till it becomes golden brown.
Dip fried bread into sugar syrup.
Make rabri by adding all ingredients and reduce it for 30mins or till the required consistency is achieved.
Pour rabri on breads. n Garnish using dried nuts.
- Altamsh Patel, executive chef, Oakwood Premier Prestige Bangalore
Ingredients
For besan halwa
Besan - 50 gm n Ghee - 50 gm
Milk - 500 ml n Sugar - 200 gm
Green cardamom powder - 1/4 tsp
Double cream - 30 ml
For coconut pancake
Coconut milk - 500 ml
Coconut milk powder - 30 gm
Sugar - 30 gm
Maida - 50 gm
Baking powder - 1 tsp
Method
For besan halwa: Cook besan with ghee and add milk, sugar and green cardamom. Add whipped cream and whip well to convert it into light mousse.
For coconut pancake: Mix maida with coconut milk, sugar, coconut milk powder, baking powder and let it ferment for one hour. Pour on a heated non-stick skillet and cook on both the sides.
Serve together and enjoy.
- Nishant Choubey, consulting chef, Street Storyss