Govt not hiding Covid figures: Sudhakar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the day Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the government was not hiding Covid-19 figures and was making all the data public, the state tally climbed to 9,81,044 cases even as the recovery rate continued its downward slide to 96.73 per cent. The number of active cases has now risen to 19,553.

“The Technical Advisory Committee has suggested several precautions. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will take decisions in this regard. It is difficult to restrict any activity, but keeping the spread of infection in mind, adequate measures will be initiated,” Sudhakar said.

At least 2,566 people tested positive on Friday, including 1,490 people in Bengaluru, taking the city’s tally to 4,24,349 cases. The single-day addition on Friday was way below the whopping 10,947 additions in positive cases that the state saw in a single day on October 7, 2020. There were 13 deaths statewide, which took the death toll up to 12,484.

However, health officials warn that the second wave could be worse than the first one, due to which the public needs to take utmost care to minimise its impact.The positivity rate for 24 hours is crossing 2 per cent on a daily basis. On Friday, it was 2.28 per cent, while the total positivity rate stands at 4.69 per cent.

The day-wise Case Fatality Rate stood at 0.50 per cent while the total CFR for the state is 1.27 per cent.Although the state witnessed the highest number of discharged patients (1,207) in the last 12 days since March 15, the recovery rate has kept sliding relentlessly over this period from 97.78 per cent to 96.73 per cent on Friday.

Bengaluru has been driving the surge in numbers and has also witnessed a corresponding consistent slide in its recovery rate from 97.33 per cent March 15 to 95.78 per cent on Friday. The city’s mortality rate however, went down a notch on Friday from 1.08 per cent to 1.07 per cent, with the city’s death toll standing at 4,572 so far.