STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

KG Halli police arrest four for kidnap, rescue student within 7 hours

Gang planned to identify kids of rich families, pay off loans with ransom 

Published: 27th March 2021 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

kidnapping

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The KG Halli police arrested four youngsters who kidnapped a 22-year-old student and demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore, and rescued the victim within seven hours of the case being reported.

The arrested -- Abdul Fahad, Jabiulla, Korewel Salman and Thaufik -- had planned the kidnap to pay off their huge loans and lead a lavish life. Police said that Meer Arifulla, a resident of HBR Layout Third Block, who runs a nursing college, filed a complaint on Thursday, stating that his son Rabeez Arafath had been kidnapped. The gang had contacted him and demanded a ransom of Rs 2 crore for his son’s safe release. Rabeez, who is doing his MS in the United Kingdom, was at home due to the pandemic, and was attending online classes.

“The accused kidnapped him from HBR Layout Ring Road around 12.45 pm. An acquaintance of the complainant saw this and immediately alerted the victim’s father, who called the police. About two hours later, the abductors made a ransom call, demanded Rs 2 crore and threatened to kill the youth if the demand was not met,” police said.

Police formed five special teams which investigated all angles, collected details of the accused with the help of informants, scanned CCTV footage and accessed other  technical assistance. “The abductors were constantly moving in a car on the outskirts of the city. Their movement was tracked and they were caught around 9.30 pm. The four accused were arrested and the victim was rescued, though a few others managed to escape. Efforts are on to nab them,” police said.

Investigations revealed that the accused had purchased a car from an online classified platform to commit the offence. “The accused planned to identify children of wealthy persons and kidnap them for ransom. About a week ago, they identified the complainant’s son as a target, as he was running a nursing college. They wanted to repay their debts and lead a lavish life. Their attempt to kidnap Rabeez had failed two days ago,” the police added.The mastermind, Abdul Fahad, was involved in a kidnap case in 2018, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kidnap bengaluru
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp