Namma Metro gets Rs 3.7k crore loan from Japan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), an administrative institution under the Government of Japan, will be providing a loan of Rs 3,717 crore for Phase-II of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

An official release said the amount was being provided for the development of 80 km of Metro rail network covering R6 (Nagawara - Gottigere), Phase 2A (Silk Board - K R.Puram) and Phase 2B (K R Puram - Kempegowda International Airport Terminal).

The Japanese ODA Loan Agreement was signed between Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance C S Mohapatra and Chief Representative of JICA India Matsumoto Katsuo on Friday.

Asked about the funds, BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth said, “The loan’s ful amount has been signed. However, it will become effective only after the approval of Phase 2A and 2B. The agreement covers Reach-6 of Phase 2 also. This will fund Rolling Stock and signalling.”

Speaking on the occasion, Katsuo said, “Bengaluru ranks second in CO2 emissions followed by Delhi in 2015 and the project is expected to contribute to an estimated annual reduction of 89,952 tonnes of CO2 greenhouse gas emissions approximately by year 2031.”