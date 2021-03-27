STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Served with a dash of colour

Rock legends, caricatures of people or the eatery’s specialities... City cafes and restaurants are bringing out their creative side through fun and quirky graffiti decor

Published: 27th March 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

The graffiti at 0hana shows artwork of the place’s specialities 

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s difficult to miss the graffiti on the wall of Ohana in Indiranagar. And when you see the painting of a man holding luchi and mutton cutlet, you already know what the restaurant’s specialties are. But it’s not just Ohana that’s adding this fun and quirky vibe to its interiors. Other city restaurants and cafes are also coming up with graffiti decor, that includes caricatures inspired from people on the street, rock legends and specialties of the restaurant.

Susmita Das, 28, who runs Ohana with her family shares that the man on the wall is her father. “Our graffiti is a clear giveaway of the specialties of our restaurants. It doesn’t just lift the mood of the place but also turns into a conversation starter,” says Das, who runs the four-month old restaurant. Speaking about the story behind the graffiti on the wall, Das says it was done by one of the customers of the restaurant. “I noticed that she was scribbling a regular day at the restaurant. We had been brainstorming on what to do with the empty wall. So, I asked if she would be interested to make something on it and she was happy to do it,” she adds.

If you’re an old rock fan, don’t miss the work of art outside 1522 on Residency Road. The pub’s exteriors are filled with graffiti of rock legends like Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, Bob Marley and Pink Floyd. If you observe closely, the graffiti is not just the faces of rock legends, but also has some songs like Yellow Submarine by the Beatles and Blowing in the Wind by Bob Dylan stitched together. “A graffiti like this makes you stand out in the crowd. For instance, our pub comes close to a turn but the vibrant colours grab people’s attention easily,” says Nakul Talgeri, one of the partners of the pub.

Parul Kanodia,  a freelance graphic artist who did the art work for Third Wave Cafe, Koramangala, and for Nasi and Me, breaks down the process involved in doing up a place. The art, she says, can help bring out the theme of the restaurant but shouldn’t give out too much. “For instance, for Nasi and Me, we did bring out the whole vibe of Singapore’s street food scene. While for Third Wave, we stuck to abstract art, since they don’t belong to any particular cuisine,” says the 31-year-old artist. 

SuzyQ at Queens Road, which is opening in the first week of April, will also have an art work. “Apart from graffiti becoming a conversational point, in today’s day and age of Instagram and digital media, it also helps a brand with better visibility and brand recall becomes easy,” says Anirudh Kheny, partner at the restaurant. He adds that the graffiti will represent free spirit and strength, with metaphors using the imagery of tigresses and jaguars.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp