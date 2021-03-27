STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

The fear factor

Singer-rapper Alok R Babu’s latest track, No Fear, gives people a push against universal emotions like doubt and insecurity

Published: 27th March 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Everyone knows the feeling of inhibition when taking the first step towards a goal. And Alok R Babu, aka All Ok’s newly-released track, No Fear, focuses on the same. The song, which talks about not letting fears or insecurity come in the way of your dreams, has reached more than 1.6 lakh views in one day. Babu says the song is based on and is also dedicated to everyone since fear is universal.

“Everyone, including me, has gone through the emotion when we have tried something new. The song emphasises on this commonality,” says Babu, clarifying that it still is a positive song. “The message we are trying to convey is that even if we have a fear of failing, people should not hesitate to make an attempt, without thinking of the results,” he adds. 

The video of the song features model Keerthi Rupangudi and a cameo by specially-abled dancer Alok Jain. The song has different elements like melodical vocals, EDM and rap. “I didn’t want the song to stick to a particular genre. So you can call it a fusion,” says Babu, adding that he wanted the song to be more of an entertainer than any other genre.

“You might notice all my songs are different but the common factor is that it spreads happiness. For instance, my songs Happy and Don’t Worry are played in various rehabilitation centres to practise positive thinking,” says the 31-year-old.

Babu is no stranger to internet fame, considering that his songs get lakhs of views overnight. Sharing his secret, he says, “Maybe my music is relatable to the masses. And not sticking to a fixed genre also builds up curiosity about what the next song will be.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp