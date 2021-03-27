The fear factor

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Everyone knows the feeling of inhibition when taking the first step towards a goal. And Alok R Babu, aka All Ok’s newly-released track, No Fear, focuses on the same. The song, which talks about not letting fears or insecurity come in the way of your dreams, has reached more than 1.6 lakh views in one day. Babu says the song is based on and is also dedicated to everyone since fear is universal.

“Everyone, including me, has gone through the emotion when we have tried something new. The song emphasises on this commonality,” says Babu, clarifying that it still is a positive song. “The message we are trying to convey is that even if we have a fear of failing, people should not hesitate to make an attempt, without thinking of the results,” he adds.

The video of the song features model Keerthi Rupangudi and a cameo by specially-abled dancer Alok Jain. The song has different elements like melodical vocals, EDM and rap. “I didn’t want the song to stick to a particular genre. So you can call it a fusion,” says Babu, adding that he wanted the song to be more of an entertainer than any other genre.

“You might notice all my songs are different but the common factor is that it spreads happiness. For instance, my songs Happy and Don’t Worry are played in various rehabilitation centres to practise positive thinking,” says the 31-year-old.

Babu is no stranger to internet fame, considering that his songs get lakhs of views overnight. Sharing his secret, he says, “Maybe my music is relatable to the masses. And not sticking to a fixed genre also builds up curiosity about what the next song will be.”