Women crunching numbers like never before

Sanath Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Who said finance is a man’s domain? As yet another financial year begins, experts find an increasing number of women keenly following the fluctuations of the stock market, the changing gold prices, and the goings-on that could affect their investments. This is in contrast to previous times when they turned to their spouses or fund managers to keep track of assets. Nisary Mahesh, founder of HerMoneyTalks, a Bengaluru-based finance platform for women, says, “We have conducted 50 webinars for working women and students this year, and the participants are growing in number, with about 300 people attending each session. Our assessment also says that the approach towards financial management is changing and women are more keen than ever to learn about investment plans.”

Nandita Jaiswal, vice- president, financial planning advisory at Scripbox private wealth, an advisory firm, finds a 40 per cent increase since the pandemic in the participation of women attending finance-related workshops. “Although many women are not making independent decisions, they are actively building their mutual fund portfolios. There are many aspirational women who want to travel, buy a car, or a home which is why they are learning the brass-tacks of investment,” says Jaiswal who also suggests that women should invest in e-gold plans rather than physical jewellery directly.

Preetha Wali, co-founder of Pay It Forward, a social entrepreneurial venture , wants to wipe away the stereotype of women not being able to make financial and investment decisions. “The pandemic has become a realisation period for women. Many, especially single parents and young working professionals, have realised the significance of investments during these times because of health crises that has left them worried and wanting to take charge of their own and family’s finances,” she says.

Some like Priya Sunder, co-founder of PeakAlpha Investment Services, an investment advisory company, conduct workshops for women and their spouses. “This is because most women we come across are dependent on their spouses, financially. But it is getting better over the years. We engage with them on issues like insurance plans, mutual funds, investment and independent financial planning so that they can expect high returns in their future.”