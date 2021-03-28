Bengaluru civic body plans to convert all ‘B’ Khatas to ‘A’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of Bengaluru can soon hope to have clear property documents. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) budget for 2021-22, which was presented on Saturday, notes that the civic body is collaborating with the Revenue Department of the State Government for conversion of all ‘B’ Khata properties to ‘A’ Khata.

Palike Administrator Gaurav Gupta said, “This will translate into a more transparent system and result in orderly growth of the city.”The Khata is a property ownership document, based on which taxes are computed. It includes location, size of the property, owner’s name, built-up area and details. With the expansion of the city, many illegal construction were brought under the jurisdiction of the civic body and hence, a separate register was maintained to collect taxes from such properties, and these came under B Khata. Essentially, a piece of property with ‘B’ Khatha is a non-BBMP approved construction and banks are hesitant to extend loans on such properties.

A proposal to have a single type of Khata was taken up in last year’s budget too. It is now in the final stages and will be a reality soon. This will help bring uniformity in property tax collection, BBMP officials added.

In July 2019, the BBMP had written to State Government to convert over 3.80 lakh properties in the city from ‘B’ Khata to ‘A’ Khata to increase the corporation’s revenue. In February 2021, 12 former mayors submitted a letter to the civic body asking to clear all hurdles in converting ‘B’ Khata properties to ‘A’ Khata. The proposal was stuck with the State Government as the Supreme Court was hearing the matter along with Akrama Sakrama Scheme, wherein the government plans to legalise some types of illegal properties.

Gaurav Gupta said that he take into consideration the former mayors’ proposals on Khata conversion. In the budget speech, he said, “More details will be shared once it is finalised and the necessary orders are put in place.”

Palike plans to raise Rs 1,500 cr

According to the BBMP, over five lakh properties are registered under ‘B’ Khata and the Palike plans to raise over Rs 1,500 crore tax revenue from them. In the 2021-2022 budget, the BBMP has not increased the tax rates due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, to mobilise more resources, better enforcement of unassessed properties will be done vigorously to bring them under the tax net and zonal classification will be reviewed. “Already, 78,000 notices have been generated for under-assessed properties by using GIS tools and more are being identified,” the administrator said.