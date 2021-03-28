STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

With Rs 20 lakh per ward, better footpaths in Bengaluru soon

Our goal is to ensure 1,000 km of walkable footpaths, with at least 5 km per ward, using these funds.

Published: 28th March 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It appears the BBMP is listening to citizens who are concerned about the pathetic state of footpaths. After its ‘My City, My Budget’ campaign drew 9,706 inputs -- with many seeking better footpaths -- the civic body has allocated Rs 20 lakh per ward to repair sidewalks, towards the mission ‘Footpaths For Citizens’. 

BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta said, “We want to encourage citizens to participate in ward-level meetings to make decisions. Our goal is to ensure 1,000 km of walkable footpaths, with at least 5 km per ward, using these funds. Non-motorised transport initiatives like cycle lanes and pedestrian pathways would be taken up.”

Sapna Karim, head, civic participation, Janaagraha, said, “True participation begins now, with citizens working with Ward Committees in realising the vision of 1,000 km of safe footpaths. Ward Committees and citizens can now identify areas in their wards to improve footpaths.”

“Allocation for footpaths and local roads have limited impact without coordination between multiple agencies working on roads, like BWSSB, Smart City Project, Bescom etc. Budget zonal devolutions are good but CfB has been demanding zonal coordination committees so there is real impact on repairs and construction,” Tara Krishnaswamy of Citizens for Bengaluru said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
footpaths bengaluru
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The MV Ever Given was still stuck in the Suez Canal on Saturday | MAXAR via AP
WATCH | Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp