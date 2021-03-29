Bengaluru pub becomes COVID cluster after 11 staffers test positive

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Eleven staff members from the TOIT Brewpub located in Indiranagar in Bengaluru have tested positive for coronavirus.

BBMP east zone officer, Dr Siddapaji, confirmed the 11 positive cases and stated that the staffers were found positive during a routine check at the pub and that all of them were asymptomatic.

However, Mukesh Tolani, owner of the pub told The New Indian Express that not 11 but instead eight staffers had tested positive.

ALSO READ | Karnataka bans all kinds of protests amid COVID surge, CM Yediyurappa says no lockdown yet

"Out of our 120-member team, eight of them were found positive during a routine checkup that we have been conducting randomly with assistance from BBMP. After the tests came through, we closed the pub and sanitised the entire place," he said.

Tolani added that all customers who had visited the pub the earlier week had been notified.

"We have informed the customers who came in last week as we had their contacts when they called for reservations. We have requested all of them to get tested," he said.

Tolani said that they want to open the pub shortly.

On Sunday, '1522 - The Pub' at new BEL road turned into a coronavirus cluster after 16 staffers out of 87 others tested positive for the virus.