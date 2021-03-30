BSY gags ministers, chief secy to issue all Covid orders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Miffed over his cabinet colleagues issuing varying statements over possible Covid-19 restrictions, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday issued gag orders prohibiting them from doing so.In a two-page letter addressed to all ministers and senior officials, Yediyurappa said, “There is a need for a unified stand on the pandemic and its handling.

The Union Home Ministry is the single authority for the Central government to issue orders and we in Karnataka are emulating that. In Karnataka, the Chief Secretary as the Chairman of State executive committee on disaster management will issue all orders. They will be approved and authorised only by the Chief Minister,” Yediyurappa’s letter said.

The letter comes at a time when Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has been warning of an imminent lockdown despite the CM denying it multiple times.“all Covid-19-related directives and guidelines on containment zones, travel, transport and gatherings, permitted activities, restricted activities will be issued by the Chief Secretary. While one can explain or elaborate on the issued guidelines, no ministers or officials can issue statements in the media about any additional restriction or protocol,” the letter said.