Rail Wheel Factory recycles sand, saves costs

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Rail Wheel Factory at Yelahanka has managed to save a huge quantity of a valuable natural resource like sand over the past one year, after installing a recycling facility. Instead of transporting sand from other states as was the case earlier, it is now self-sufficient.

The thermal sand reclamation plant was installed in March 2020 inside the wheel shop of RWF at a cost of Rs 4.25 crore, said a senior RWF official. “It recycles 25 tonnes to 28 tonnes of sand per day. In the past year, it helped us save over 5,000 tonnes of sand,” he said.

RWF supplies axle and wheel sets to Indian Railways, with sand being a crucial component of the manufacturing process. To cast the mould of wheels, we need high quality sand. “Different steels are mixed and cast into a graphite mould with sand,” he explained.

With sand mining banned in neighbouring states, RWF used to transport it from the beaches of Kerala, the official said. “Regular construction sand does not serve our purpose as we need a specific high quality sand. Since we had planned to commission the plant last year, we stored the used sand inside our premises to recycle it,” he added.

The plus point is that recycled sand makes for an even better raw material than fresh sand, the official said. It helped the factory save nearly Rs 1.5 crore in one year. After a couple of years, they may need to mix some fresh sand in the plant, though the quantity required will be very less, he added.

During the current financial year, the factory produced 1,23,678 wheels, 60,221 axles and 50,599 axle sets as on date, reveals data from RWF. General Manager, RWF, Rajiv Kumar Vyas said, “The real saving is that we are not depleting our natural resources. Sand, like water, is a precious commodity. We don’t need to dump used sand, so it’s eco-friendly too.”



DRY WELLS REVIVED

RWF is the only establishment in the city with nine functioning wells on its campus. The process of reviving dry wells began four years ago, with remarkable results. “We require 2 lakh to 3 lakh litres of water per day, depending on the production, and used to buy treated water. We have completely stopped buying water and in the past two years, we saved Rs 60 lakh per year in water bills,” an official said. The wells yield surplus water which is used for flushing and other non-potable purposes, he added.