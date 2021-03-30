STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Smart pho(ne) tography

Phone cameras may be small but the big picture is that they are now becoming the go-to option for many shutterbugs

Published: 30th March 2021 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: These days, the smart phone is as good as several machines put together – calculator, watch, and of course, a camera. And with more advanced lenses in phones, the nature of photography has changed a lot. Photographers from different specialisations, like wildlife, wedding and macro, don’t mind clicking some photographs using their smartphones instead. The size of the equipment may be becoming smaller but the scope it provides is only getting larger. The biggest perk? Accessibility, says shutterbugs. 

Phone photography has become such a rage that there are now professional classes on it. Sreekumar Krishnan, who takes workshops on phone photography, can go on and on about the advantages of his favourite subject. “Phone photography is basically a point and shoot formula, which was the concept of photography when it started. It was later that complexities like zoom and other features were added. Now with phone photography, everything has come full circle again. These formats come handy during street photography,” says Krishnan. 

This trend has also become a game changer when it comes to lugging around equipment. Especially when phone cameras started going beyond five mega pixels. “Ever since phones like Samsung S6 and iPhone 6 came out, the cameras have been high-end. The resolutions are so good that the pictures have print quality. Phone photography might even take over other forms of photography, except for certain genres like wildlife,” says Krishnan, who won the first prize at iPhone Photography awards 2019, for a picture he shot on his phone. 

For Hari Prasad Vasishta, a wildlife and event photographer, it’s all about taking a good picture. “Most work-related photography is done on the DSLR that I use. But during other times, you get one chance to capture a moment that won’t happen again. That’s when a phone camera comes handy,” says Vasishta, who has been a professional photographer for the last eight years. He is also a part of many photography groups on WhatsApp and social media. “In these groups, we discuss meetups and new tricks or hacks we learned. A subject that is discussed a lot is phone photography, which is fast growing now. There’s a lot to discuss when it comes to the quality and techniques used for a better frame,” says Vasishta. 

Besides being compact in size, phone cameras can be lighter on the wallet too. Many shutterbugs can now take up their passion without shelling out a huge sum of money on a professional DSLR. Sandhayashree Kudli got hooked to macro photography three years ago but was not keen on investing in a DSLR at that point of time. “For macro photography, you don’t need to buy a camera with a big zoom lens. Now there are macro zoom lens available, which you can attach to your phone camera,” says Kudli, adding,  “And these lens start from a price range Rs 4,000. It’s definitely more economical.”  

Join the club
Focus Photography Club (Facebook)
Wildlife Action Photography (Facebook)
Indian Wildlife Photography (Facebook)
Photowalk Bengaluru (Instagram)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp