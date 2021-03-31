Man held for raping minor step-daughter

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sampigehalli police arrested a man for allegedly raping a minor, and threatening her against revealing about the crime to others. The accused is identified as Mohammed Sabbir (36), an auto driver, who is married to two women.

Police said the incident took place in June last year. Sabbir’s second wife was in hospital for delivery.

Meanwhile, the 15-year-old daughter of his first wife from a previous marriage was alone at home, and he allegedly sexually assaulted her. He also threatened her into keeping silent. But a few days ago, she was taken for a medical test, when the doctors confirmed that she was pregnant. She finally revealed what had happened. Sabbir has been booked under the POCSO Act.