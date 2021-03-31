Mount Carmel College to give new look to five govt schools

Pearl Maria Dsouza By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mount Carmel College (MCC), Autonomous, will revamp five government schools under the State Government’s Akshara Project, where institute’s and entities adopt and develop government schools. In January, MCC adopted government schools at MSR Palya, Gedhanahalli, OPH Road, Jeevanahalli and Ramaswamipalya that run classes from classes one to seven.

On Tuesday, MCC officials inaugurated the new facilities at MSR Palya school, where they have installed an RO water facility, computer laboratory, library and a sports room, besides reworking parts of the school building, including fixing of the lavatory doors and flooring and wall tiles of the the dining area.

“Similar infrastructure upgrades have been planned for other four schools. But we are focussed more on skill enhancement of students and teachers at government schools,” said Rajani Korah, Coordinator, Institutional Social Responsibility Cell and PG Department of Management Studies.

“We will train and orient teachers, and hold skill-enhancement programmes for parents and students. Additionally, an IQ test has been planned annually for students of Grade 7,” she said.The Institutional Social Responsibility cell has been entrusted with the project under the guidance of Principal Dr Sr Arpana and Vice-Principal Dr Charmaine Jerome. The skill development schemes are planned in association with Carl Zeiss (Bengaluru) Pvt Ltd.