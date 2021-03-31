Not second Covid wave, no need to panic: Chief Secy

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: While the government admits to a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases over the past week, it is holding back on calling it a ‘second wave’. Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, touring Kalaburagi district, told TNIE on Tuesday, “There is no need to be panic. The situation is not alarming, and the government is ready to face any eventuality. Instructions have been given to increase RT-PCR testing. There is sufficient infrastructure and doctors are ready to treat patients.”

The officer said the stress is on home isolation, rather than hospitalisation. “We are admitting those who do not have the facility for home isolation,” he said. He requested people having symptoms of Covid-19 not to self-medicate, and to undergo RT-PCR tests. “They will be prescribed medicines for the home isolation period. This will help prevent the spreading of the virus.”

No shortage of vaccines

“There is no dearth of vaccines in Karnataka. We already have 3 lakh doses, and another 20 lakh doses are to come to Karnataka,” the chief secretary said. The government is planning to launch an awareness drive on taking the vaccine, Ravikumar added. Vaccination was started in PHC sub-centres too from Monday, and officials have been instructed to encourage people aged over 45 years to compulsorily take the vaccine, he said. Ravikumar expressed confidence that if Covid-19 norms are followed and people compulsorily take the vaccine, the State will certainly gain control of the pandemic.