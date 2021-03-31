Striking gold

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: How much gold is too much gold? That’s a question that fashion blogger Divya Maben finds hard to answer, considering her wide range of gold-plated jewellery in her closet. For most fashionistas, gold and chunky jewellery take up most of the accessories section. Layering with necklaces, bracelets or heavy gold chains for the gangster look... City girls are not hesitating to go in for what has come to be known as the

‘golden look.’

Maben, who loves overlaying accessories, says, “Layering necklaces is considered to be an art and if done right, it can enhance the complete look of the day. Say you don’t want to go for clothes with prints and just want to stick to solid colours, then layering immediately lifts the mood of the look.” She has more than 100 gold-plated accessories that she has collected over time. “I had collected most of it in my university days in Leeds. I’m glad they are back in trend now,” Maben adds.

Celebrity stylist Karishma Devnani says layering goes both for deep necklines as well as high necklines. “You can layer smaller and thinner chains to get that dainty look or you can mix and match with thicker chains to get that gangster look. Either way, both stand out,” says Devnani, adding that you can shun the necklace and opt for bracelets, which also give a ‘chunky jewellery’ feel.

Going by the trends, many brands are also coming up with similar designs in real gold. For instance, Melorra, an online jewellery store, has created these latest designs in gold. Deepshikha Gupta, senior VP, design, says they prefer going with the trend. “While a lot of other gold jewellery brands are inspired by heritage and culture, we take inspiration from latest trends and modern designs that are stylish and fashionable,” says Gupta, adding that though the brand mostly targets the younger lot, they see the trend catching up with the 35-38 age group as well.

“If someone is finding it difficult to put these necklaces together, we also have layered necklaces, where you will get two already-stacked chains,” she says, adding that for bracelet layering, they have options of various sweetheart bangles and chain bracelets.