STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

The write way 

This upcoming play explores issues of identity and language faced by many Indian writers who pen works in English

Published: 31st March 2021 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Arundhati Nag in a scene from the play Bikhre Bimb

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Technology has now become an essential part of our lives. So much so, that it even plays a role in this upcoming play. Veteran actor Arundhati Nag will be performing Bikhare Bimb, which is a translation of Girish Karnad’s popular play Odakalu Bimba. The play will be performed at Ranga Shankara on April 1 and 2. 

The play tells the story of a Kannada writer Manjula Nayak, who becomes an overnight sensation after her English book. This leads to her to question whether she is betraying her own identity and language in the quest for a global audience.

Through this plot, it looks at a dilemma that is faced by many Indian writers who choose to write in English. “It is by far one of the most challenging roles I have had to essay. Bikhre Bimb is an example of avant-garde theatre and narrative. It uses technology as a character, which is interesting. Technology has an entry and an exit in this play,” says Nag. 

The play has been translated into Hindi by Padmavati Rao and was first performed in 2006. Directed by Girish Karnad and Kannada film and television director K M Chaitanya, it marked the former’s return to direction after a break of 30 years. Chaitanya says the play starts with Nag speaking to a pre-recorded version of herself on a digital screen.

“Although it’s a one-woman act, the conversation is between two characters. Karnad’s idea was since we live in the time where we are surrounded by various images, it would be interesting to see what happens if our images started questioning us,” explains Chaitanya. The play will be staged on April 1 and 2 at Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship is accompanied by Suez Canal tugboats as it moves in the Suez Canal, Egypt. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Suez Canal reopens after nearly a week as stuck cargo ship is freed
Representational Image. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
New wave, new pattern: 20-39 age group at risk as COVID-19 spikes in Bengaluru
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp