STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Turahalli residents fill watering holes to prevent man-animal conflicts

The residents have been rejuvenating watering holes through water tankers on a daily basis from Saturday, and so far, they have already sent six tankers to forest areas.

Published: 31st March 2021 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

Water being pumped from a tanker into a watering hole at Turahalli reserve and minor forests | Express

Water being pumped from a tanker into a watering hole at Turahalli reserve and minor forests | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After staging protests to save the Turahalli reserve and minor forests, residents of the area are standing united once again — this time to supply water to keep the forest patches green in the sweltering heat and ensure that wild animals do not stray into human habitats to quench their thirst. 

The residents have been rejuvenating watering holes through water tankers on a daily basis from Saturday, and so far, they have already sent six tankers to forest areas.

Their aim is to prevent the watering holes from drying up this summer and ensure that animals are not left thirsty. This initiative will also prevent forest patches from drying up and reduce the risks of forest fires.  

Rashmi Mavinkurve of ShareHabitat, a self-funded initiative, said that the forest department is also backing this initiative as it is for the revival of the eco-system.

Their aim is to supply at least 30-40 tankers of water this summer to protect wildlife, Mavinkurve said. A resident added that normally people are encouraged to keep a bowl of water for birds and animals, but they decided to take it a step ahead. 

“Since the forest patch was in the news for all the wrong reasons in the recent past, the residents realised that it is the responsibility of every one in the vicinity to ensure that there are no more such incidents. Due to regular movement of people, a watch will also be maintained and miscreants will have little scope to set the forest ablaze. Also if the groundwater table is high and soil is moist, then chances of forest fires will be less,” the resident said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Man-Animal Conflict Turahalli
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship is accompanied by Suez Canal tugboats as it moves in the Suez Canal, Egypt. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Suez Canal reopens after nearly a week as stuck cargo ship is freed
Representational Image. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
New wave, new pattern: 20-39 age group at risk as COVID-19 spikes in Bengaluru
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp