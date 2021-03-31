Wave of new worries

Sanath Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Exactly a year since the lockdown began and things seem similar to how they were in March 2020. Feeling particularly grim are members of the hospitality industry, especially in light of two city pubs – Toit and 1522 – temporarily shutting doors after their employees tested positive for Covid-19. While 1522 has reopened, other players in the market are beefing up measures and hoping a lockdown is not on the cards again. Chethan Hegde, founder, 1522 - The Pub, tells CE, “We have to exercise caution and the show must go on. Our BEL Road branch was temporarily shut as the staff was infected. But there should not be a taboo around those infected. We sanitised the entire place, which reopened on Tuesday.”

Other establishments too are ensuring safety with regular testing and screening. Ajay Gowda, founder of Big Brewsky, believes that the business is just getting back to form and cannot afford another setback. “Most of the employees are from different states. They are not willing to pack their bags and go. They have now re-grouped and their lives have to go on,” says Gowda, as he emphasises why he cannot choose to close doors as a safety measure. “Besides, BBMP also visits us regularly to conduct Covid-19 tests,” he adds.

Added expenses of safety measures have made it all the more important for restaurants to stay in business and recover costs. “While we are taking as many measures as possible, the expenses to ensure maximum safety do cost a lot as well. We have invested in thermal camera scanners to report abnormal body temperature and it also reports when guests aren’t wearing a mask. We also conduct monthly tests for our staff,” says chef Abraham Jacob, lead F&B consultant at RCB Bar and Cafe.

While things had started to look up earlier, declining numbers have left establishments concerned again. Ashish Unnikrisnan, operation manager for RCB Bar and Cafe, says, “We have seen a 25 per cent reduction in customers during the weekends. Our staff has gone through the worst and what matters now is livelihood. The careers of music artistes and DJs have also taken a severe beating,” says Unnikrishnan.

The vaccines, however, do offer some hope. Kunal Joshi, director of operations, Hard Rock Cafe, says, “Once the jab is available to all, people will start to feel safer. And moreover, no one wants another lockdown.”

Some diners, on the other hand, are choosing to err on the side of caution. Student Spoorthi KS, expresses how the second wave has left her concerned. “I am now hesitant to go into crowded restaurants,” she says. Agrees Hema N, a professor, who adds, “Giving up on entertainment and luxury isn’t a great sacrifice to make. Ordering food online is also risky. I’d like to keep myself less exposed to the outside world.”