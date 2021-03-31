STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Wave of new worries

Rising cases, falling footfall and fear of a lockdown... Restaurateurs are a concerned lot as the second wave of the virus  gathers steam in the city

Published: 31st March 2021 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Diners at Hard Rock Cafe on a weekday | Meghana Sastry

By Sanath Prasad    
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Exactly a year since the lockdown began and things seem similar to how they were in March 2020. Feeling particularly grim are members of the hospitality industry, especially in light of two city pubs – Toit and 1522 – temporarily shutting doors after their employees tested positive for Covid-19. While 1522 has reopened, other players in the market are beefing up measures and hoping a lockdown is not on the cards again. Chethan Hegde, founder, 1522 - The Pub, tells CE, “We have to exercise caution and the show must go on. Our BEL Road branch was temporarily shut as the staff was infected. But there should not be a taboo around those infected. We sanitised the entire place, which reopened on Tuesday.”  

Other establishments too are ensuring safety with regular testing and screening. Ajay Gowda, founder of Big Brewsky, believes that the business is just getting back to form and cannot afford another setback. “Most of the employees are from different states. They are not willing to pack their bags and go. They have now re-grouped and their lives have to go on,” says Gowda, as he emphasises why he cannot choose to close doors as a safety measure. “Besides, BBMP also visits us regularly to conduct Covid-19 tests,” he adds. 

Added expenses of safety measures have made it all the more important for restaurants to stay in business and recover costs. “While we are taking as many measures as possible, the expenses to ensure maximum safety do cost a lot as well. We have invested in thermal camera scanners to report abnormal body temperature and it also reports when guests aren’t wearing a mask. We also conduct monthly tests for our staff,” says chef Abraham Jacob, lead F&B consultant at RCB Bar and Cafe. 

While things had started to look up earlier, declining numbers have left establishments concerned again. Ashish Unnikrisnan, operation manager for RCB Bar and Cafe, says, “We have seen a 25 per cent reduction in customers during the weekends. Our staff has gone through the worst and what matters now is livelihood. The careers of music artistes and DJs have also taken a severe beating,” says Unnikrishnan. 
The vaccines, however, do offer some hope. Kunal Joshi, director of operations, Hard Rock Cafe, says, “Once the jab is available to all, people will start to feel safer. And moreover, no one wants another lockdown.” 

Some diners, on the other hand, are choosing to err on the side of caution. Student Spoorthi KS,  expresses how the second wave has left her concerned. “I am now hesitant to go into crowded restaurants,” she says. Agrees Hema N, a professor, who adds, “Giving up on entertainment and luxury isn’t a great sacrifice to make. Ordering food online is also risky. I’d like to keep myself less exposed to the outside world.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship is accompanied by Suez Canal tugboats as it moves in the Suez Canal, Egypt. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Suez Canal reopens after nearly a week as stuck cargo ship is freed
Representational Image. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
New wave, new pattern: 20-39 age group at risk as COVID-19 spikes in Bengaluru
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp