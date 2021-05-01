STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In high (and sweet) spirits

One often has to decide whether or not to serve dessert after dinner.

Published: 01st May 2021

By Janin Kannoth
Express News Service

BENGALURU: One often has to decide whether or not to serve dessert after dinner. On one hand, it’s an essential part of a meal. On the other, one may have to contend with guests not eating sweets at all, or, in any case, not indulging themselves. That’s where dessert cocktails prove to be an exciting alternative. Dessert cocktails, like the name suggests, are a delicious combination of a dessert and a cocktail. It can be consumed as a post-meal drink, as a dessert, or a substitute for a nightcap.

With two or three options on offer, one can satisfy varied tastes. These cocktails have the basic elements of dessert, generally don’t have a citrus base, and are a great way to satisfy your sweet tooth. It would usually be a deconstructed dessert with the addition of a compatible alcohol. Dessert cocktails are somewhat different from after-dinner cocktails and digestives.

They’re designed to be a sweet end to a savoury meal. In other words, they can be considered to be bridging the gap between bartenders and pastry chefs. The best thing about dessert cocktails? There are no rules, one can experiment as much as they want since the end result is meant to be sweet, and the ingredients can be anything from caramel and cinnamon to ice cream and chocolate. One can also use sweet liqueurs like Irish cream. And of course, fruits like cherries and apricots fit the bill too.

