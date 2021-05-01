STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIMHANS specialists to help Covid patients fight mental health issues

Now patients at home isolation, Covid Care Centres and hospitals need not fall into depths of depression as they will have experts to talk to and also get some advice on health.

Published: 01st May 2021 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

NIMHANS

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Now patients at home isolation, Covid Care Centres and hospitals need not fall into depths of depression as they will have experts to talk to and also get some advice on health.To address mental health stress among Covid patients, the Ministry of Ayush’s Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN), Nimhans and Bachelors of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (BNYS) are creating a helpline where trained doctors will counsel Covid patients in these trying times.

Dr Raghavendra Rao M, Director, CCRYN, told The New Indian Express that the helpline will be set up in May by the Ayush Ministry. Doctors from across the country are now being trained on how to interact with patients and treat them. Along with counselling, patients will also be told what medicines to take, how to take, when to steam and other issues. For example, many Covid patients do not know how to steam and for how long. Some of them, who have not done it properly, have suffered burns in the upper respiratory system. Patients need right advice, he said.

Doctors and experts from Nimhans will provide integrated medicine, psychological and social support, apart from technical support. The Ministry has prepared a manual, which has been approved, and doctors have been trained as per this document. The departments are also working on connecting tele-callers at war rooms with trained doctors, who can counsel patients and also give them medical advice, he added.

Dr Aarti Jagannathan, Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatric Social Work (Psychiatric Rehabilitation Services), Nimhans, said the doctors are being trained to help those at CCCs and home isolation. They will treat patients for mild symptoms. They will also guide patients on who to approach and where in case of an emergency, she added.The doctors are trained to talk to patients facing mental and emotional stress, anxiety, sadness and other mood-related issues, sleep disorder, hygiene issues and even help those mentally dealing with financial issues.

