Over 1,000 trees to be chopped for Namma Metro work

Many citizens are also preparing a petition to approach the High Court against the state government, BBMP and BMRCL.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BBMP on Friday issued a notice stating that 1,026 trees need to be axed for Namma Metro Phase 2A on Outer Ring Road, along a stretch of 19.633km, from Central Silk Board to KR Puram and up to Baiyappanahalli Depot 13 elevated Metro station.

Soon after the notice was made public, citizens started voicing their comments against BBMP and BMRCL. Many started sending messages to officials from both departments, urging them to look at alternative solutions. “This pandemic has made us citizens realise the importance of trees and oxygen, it is sad that government officials and departments have not yet understood it, chopping down 1026 trees! It is not a small number,” said Vinod K, a citizen.

Many citizens are also preparing a petition to approach the High Court against the state government, BBMP and BMRCL.A senior BBMP official, not wanting to be named, said: “We also don’t want the trees to be cut. But we were forced to issue orders on the direction of the High Court. If we can, we will ask the tree committee to cancel the proposal. Though the trees marked are on medians, they are of different sizes and every tree is important.” 

