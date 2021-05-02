3, including ambulance driver, killed in accident

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a freak accident, three, including an ambulance driver and a patient, were killed after the speeding ambulance they were travelling in struck a truck from behind, and caught fire on the busy Nelamangala highway on Friday.

Five people in the ambulance suffered burns, with three of them succumbing in a hospital on Saturday morning. Locals took the help of a water tanker close by and doused the fire, which had engulfed the ambulance.

The deceased have been identified as Hasina M (41), and her relatives Chandini (24) and Saadiq (23). Hasina had suffered a stroke and was referred to NIMHANS in Bengaluru. Her relative, Saadiq, an ambulance driver, brought an ambulance to shift her to Bengaluru. They were driving down to the city, when the accident occurred at Edehalli Gate near Nelamangala.