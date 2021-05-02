STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP turns to residents, firms for help for Covid patients

The city needs at least 1,000 oxygen concentrators which will help 1,000-2,000 patients.

Published: 02nd May 2021 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Gandhi Bazaar wears a deserted look during the statewide lockdown in Bengaluru on Saturday | SHRIRAM BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Saturday held virtual meetings with resident welfare associations, apartment groups and companies under Nasscom Foundation, to speed up providing facilities for Covid patients. Gupta appealed to companies to help the corporation and government with oxygen concentrators.

The city needs at least 1,000 oxygen concentrators which will help 1,000-2,000 patients. The companies agreed to provide them through Nasscom Foundation at the earliest. The foundation also agreed to help Gupta with medical equipment, CCCs and other facilities, like teleconsultation and telemedicine for those in home isolation, and who need mental and emotional support.

At the meeting with citizens and RWAs, Gupta and BBMP Special Commissioner, Health, Rajendra Cholan, ironed out issues in creating CCCs in apartment complexes. Gupta clarified that CCCs are not makeshift hospitals, but centres with basic facilities providing medical assistance for the asymptomatic, or those with mild symptoms. He said: “There is no need to rush to hospitals.

There is a system in place. With 20,000 cases a day, the process of handling cases has been decentralised. Control rooms are working, there are 500 lines, waiting time is 1 to 1.5 minutes, and doctors are connected to call centres to attend to patients. Callers can give their SRFID number, BU number, mobile number or ICMR number for medical help.

For those in makeshift CCCs, the apartment can either directly connect with hospitals or station nurses, and coordinate with zonal commissioners and medical health officers for health updates and feedback.” Gupta said there are 930-odd apartment associations in Bengaluru, and if 30-50 come forward to create CCCs, it will be of great help.

Vacant apartments can also be converted into isolation centres, he said, adding that the number of testing labs is also being increased. Cholan said a discussion will be held on how triaging load can be shared with apartment associations and volunteers at the zonal level.

He said a helpdesk has been created in every private hospital, manned by a health officer and war room member who admit patients who come with SRFID or BU number, if their medical condition worsens. Patients can also get admitted with CT scan reports.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gaurav Gupta BBMP Covid patients COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Centre to produce oxygen from nitrogen generators at 30 industries
An unregulated crowd during a political rally in West Bengal. (File photo)
Bengal elections 2021: Rallies lead to sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
(For representational purposes) Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bhopal COVID-19 deaths mismatch: Government says 104, crematoriums say 2,557

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Eight COVID-19 patients die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp