Karnataka govt can’t upgrade health infra overnight: Epidemiologist

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Corona Curfew will help flatten the Covid curve over the next 14 days, Dr Giridhar Babu, epidemiologist at the Indian Institute of Public Health, Bengaluru, assured us. Meanwhile, bigger spaces, like choultries, should be used to accommodate the increasing number of patients, and services of postgraduate medical and Ayush students should be used to tackle the second wave, he added, in an interview with The New Sunday Express. Excerpts:

How grim is the Covid situation in Karnataka?

The situation is grim as of now with critical beds near maximum utilisation. However, because of the Janata Curfew, there could be some relief over the next 14 days. The current surge is a reflection of the infection and its transmission nearly 7-14 days ago. We are more likely to see a lag time between the surge in cases and surge in deaths. In the first wave, the lag time was around 14-17 days. But it might be shorter in the second wave because of the strain on the health system. The earlier projection stated that peak would be somewhere in the second or third week of May, but with Janata Curfew, we hope to see flattening of the peak.

How can the health infrastructure be upgraded? What is the most urgent need to solve the problem of shortage of skilled medical manpower?

The capacity can’t be improved overnight. It is important to redistribute the resources, especially oxygen concentrators and other essential supplies. It is better to procure new concentrators and deploy them in most of the primary health centres and maternity homes. Having more oxygen concentrators at the first point of care can help more people with mild to moderate distress before they could be referred to facilities with better oxygen supplementation. Also, triage has to occur on prioritising who needs supportive therapy and who needs aggressive therapy in terms of oxygen supplementation. Also, large areas, such as marriage halls, should be converted into triage facilities with more oxygen concentrators. At the same time, a few general hospitals are not utilised in BBMP limits, which should be put to use immediately.

Are measures taken by the State Government adequate? What can be done to bring cases down?

No government can immediately step up resources when they are hit with such an unprecedented rise in cases. New York, London and other parts of Europe too faced a similar situation. The only difference is that the developed countries had better infrastructure. Right now, more than the government, it is time for all in society to regroup and help save as many lives as possible. Strengthening the public healthcare systems too is imperative. We need more beds, doctors and, importantly, many more nurses. To ensure that, we cannot resort to temporary measures. It is time we spent a greater allocation on public health.

What is the issue with Remdesivir? While there is a talk about shortage, experts say that it is not effective in treating Covid…

Remdesivir is indicated only for hospitalised patients with severe Covid (defined as patients with SpO2 of 94 per cent on room air or patients who require supplemental oxygen). But there is an indiscriminate use of Remdesivir, creating an artificial demand as many people are trying to obtain the drug at the same time. Also its production had stopped for some time earlier, resulting in shortage. This is not a major concern in the care of Covid patients. The real lifesaving measures are timely provision of oxygen support and steroids.

What do you feel people should do to ensure the Covid surge dies down?

Action at the individual and community level is more effective in reducing the transmission in the second wave. Masking is essential whenever we are in closed spaces and it is definitely mandatory when we move out (especially among crowds). In addition, the 3 C approach -- avoiding crowds, avoiding closed spaces and avoiding closed settings, where more people are present -- will help reduce the spread. Finally, vaccination coverage is extremely important to reduce mortality and morbidity in the impending third wave in the winter.