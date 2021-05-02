STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New rules for patients in isolation, CCCs

The health department on Saturday issued revised treatment guidelines for patients in home isolation and in Covid Care Centres (CCCs) or in home care.

ITBP officials visit 500 oxygen-bed Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre
By Express News Service

The revised treatment circular signed by Additional Chief Secretary, health and family welfare department, Jawaid Akhtar, has been issued at a time when BBMP is asking citizens, RWAs, apartment complexes and companies to set up CCCs and help the government in pandemic management.

The guidelines list out the facilities that should be created, and the medicines which should be given to mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic Covid- 19 positive patients, besides clinical guidance for adult Covid patients.

The revisions have been done based on recommendations by the Ministry of Health, AIIMS-ICMR and RGUHS clinical committee for Covid-19. The circular stated all medicines prescribed should be taken on the advice of certified doctors and as per prescription.

TAGS
Covid Care Centres COVID 19
