New rules for patients in isolation, CCCs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The health department on Saturday issued revised treatment guidelines for patients in home isolation and in Covid Care Centres (CCCs) or in home care.

The revised treatment circular signed by Additional Chief Secretary, health and family welfare department, Jawaid Akhtar, has been issued at a time when BBMP is asking citizens, RWAs, apartment complexes and companies to set up CCCs and help the government in pandemic management.

The guidelines list out the facilities that should be created, and the medicines which should be given to mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic Covid- 19 positive patients, besides clinical guidance for adult Covid patients.

The revisions have been done based on recommendations by the Ministry of Health, AIIMS-ICMR and RGUHS clinical committee for Covid-19. The circular stated all medicines prescribed should be taken on the advice of certified doctors and as per prescription.