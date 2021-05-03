STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Amid crisis, they hand out free food to sick

They are back again, this time delivering fresh homecooked nutritious meals to the sick and their families recovering from Covid-19.

Published: 03rd May 2021 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

food food wastage garbage

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: They are back again, this time delivering fresh homecooked nutritious meals to the sick and their families recovering from Covid-19. Some city residents, quite a few of them young women on their two-wheelers, go door to door, giving food packets to those in home isolation, free of cost.

Volunteers under the Good Quest Foundation, Corona Care, Bengaluru, Bangalore Rural Educational and Development Society (BREADS), Project Vision, AIFO and ECHO started free food service in East and Central Bengaluru. “We are now reaching out to KR Puram and Mysuru Road, covering nearly 80 families and 300 people,” said Vinod Kumar, from Good Quest Foundation, and coordinator of ‘Food To Your Doorstep’ programme. “At present, we have a kitchen in Sultanpalya in RT Nagar.

We are shortly going to start kitchen services in South Bengaluru and Whitefield,” he added. There are 28 coordinators, of whom 18 are field volunteers, including men and women. Six volunteers work from home. “They receive requests from people, map their addresses, assign volunteers and collect feedback,” said Vinod. The volunteers also reach medicines on request to patients.

One of the beneficiaries, Sridhar, a resident of Hutchins Road, said the free food delivery at his doorstep had given him a lifeline in the time of acute health crisis. In 2020, BREADS had partnered with Good Quest Foundation, Project Vision, Corona Care Bengaluru and AIFO India to support tribal colonies in Nagarahole and Bandipur forests, with grocery kits and other eatables after the national lockdown was partially lifted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp