Bengaluru hospital pulled up for denying beds to Covid patients

The Bengaluru City Police on Sunday registered a case against a private hospital for allegedly denying beds to patients infected with Covid-19. 

Published: 03rd May 2021 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 02:56 AM

An ambulunce makes its way on a deserted road during the Corona curfew in Bengaluru on Thursday | VINOD KUMAR T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru City Police on Sunday registered a case against a private hospital for allegedly denying beds to patients infected with Covid-19. A senior police officer said that based on a complaint by Suresh Rudrappa, health officer from BBMP, Malleswaram Division, an FIR has been registered against Vagus Hospital in Malleswaram, under the NDMA Act. “We have issued notice to the management to appear before the investigation officer to take action against them,” he said.

In his complaint, Rudrappa stated that as per BBMP guidelines, hospitals are supposed to reserve 50 per cent of their beds to treat Covid patients referred by the Palike. But the hospital staff allegedly refused to admit such patients over a period of two days, across April 27 and 28, citing non-availability of beds.

An inspection was carried out by health officials, which found that the hospital management had provided wrong information, while serious lapses were also observed on the part of the hospital amidst the Covid crisis.

Two killed as trucks collide
Bengaluru: Two men were killed and two others injured, after two speeding trucks collided with each other at Sumanahalli junction near Kamakshipalya on Sunday. The deceased are Arun Pasha (45), a truck driver, and his assistant Alahuddin (48).

The injured are identified as Murugesh and Subramani, who are recovering in a private hospital. The incident occurred early in the morning, when Pasha was heading on the Ring Road towards Tamil Nadu, with a load of onions. Meanwhile, another truck with Murugesh and Subramani struck it from behind, resulting in both vehicles toppling over.

