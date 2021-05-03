STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Dancing his way to a record

Rahul Shetty scripts history by choreographing the largest number of roller skaters in Belagavi

Published: 03rd May 2021 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 02:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Choreographing a dance routine for 270 roller skaters with just 10-12 days of planning for a 14-minute song is no easy feat. But on Thursday, Rahul Shetty, a Mumbai-based choreographer, was recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records for accomplishing this feat.

The event itself took place in 2015, at the Shiv Ganga Roller Skating Club in Belagavi and also bagged a record in Guinness Book of World Records that year. When he was putting the event together five years ago, the thought of a world record hadn’t crossed his mind. “I never expected this. When I was in school, my parents had got me this big fat Guinness Book of World Records which had fancy illustrations and real pictures of record holders. I always used to wonder if I could ever have my name in that book,” says the Street Dance 3D choreographer.

Although he was born in Mumbai, his roots are in Mangaluru. Dance shows that a young Shetty put together for the Bunt community, to which he belongs, served as a launch pad for his journey in dance. He recalls that his father, who is from Mulki (25km from Mangaluru), used to encourage him to serve Karnataka, the land of his cultural roots. “My parents are proud that I have been able to contribute laurels to my motherland. This, after a bag of opportunities presented itself in B-town and exposed me to some of the finest choreographers and actors in Mumbai,” says the 30-year-old.

Shetty had to overcome multiple challenges to make the 2015 show a success. “We had to get to the fundamentals of dance moves. Moreover, we had to train participants of varying age groups. From hand movements to body posturing, a lot of things had to be in sync for all 270 roller skaters. I also collaborated with Sandeep Kinekar, a local choreographer, and Nikhil Chandaka, a skater who helped in orchestrating the show,” says Shetty. When the pandemic crisis eases and Covid restrictions are relaxed in Maharashtra, Shetty will begin work on projects he has signed up for. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp