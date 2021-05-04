BBMP allocates oxygen concentrators to COVID care centres

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta has ordered that 1,000 oxygen concentrators be allocated to Covid care centres. According to the BBMP, there are 14 CCCs with 2,081 beds and 20 per cent of the beds have been given oxygen lines.

In the first phase, of the 1,000 concentrators to be allocated, 25 have been allocated to East Zone’s Mangala Raitha Bhavana Hebbal and Shanthi Nagar CCC, 15 to West Zone’s Government Ayurveda and Medical College, 10 to South Zone’s Bosch Sport Complex CCC in Adugodi, 13 to Mahadevapura’s HAL, 25 to RR Nagar’s NERGH Jnanabharathi Campus, 12 to Bommanahalli’s Zonal Vintage Blossom and five to the BBMP head office. Gupta also appealed to people to come forward to help the civic body in procuring medical facilities. Citizens can approach Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner, Solid Waste Management on 9448111066 or email to jdswmbbmp3@gmail.com