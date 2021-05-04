BBMP chief to submit daily reports on O2

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Principal Secretary and Member Secretary of State Executive Committee, N Manjunath Prasad issued orders to BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Monday asking for daily reports on oxygen suppliers and manufacturers to ensure timely supply of oxygen at hospitals.

Under the Disaster Management Act Section 24 and 65, Prasad directed all oxygen refilling agencies and BBMP to furnish details of oxygen accounts with receipt and expenditure and balance oxygen stock left to the office of the deputy commissioner and chief commissioner every day. They should also submit daily report of the details of their supply to hospitals and other establishments along with the quantity supplied. He also said information obtained from district refillers should be put on public domain through all websites, including that of district administration and BBMP.

Prasad also ordered to nominate a camp officer, not below the rank of tashildar, for each refilling station to oversee the supply chain and ensure that the oxygen reaches the intended hospitals. The additional district commissioner in each district and BBMP special commissioner are also appointed as nodal oxygen officers to ensure there is compliance and supply is unhindered. Chief Commissioner, BBMP, must ensure that the orders are adhered to.

The directions were issued soon after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa held a high-level meeting with ministers to undertake the oxygen stock, supply and manufacturing. The CM had called for a meeting soon after news broke of 24 patients dying in Chamarajanagar hospital due to oxygen shortage and many hospitals in Bengaluru putting up no-stock boards.

Pvt hospitals must upload bed status on portal: BBMP Chief

To ensure transparency in bed allocation, the BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said a central bed management system has been set up. According to the portal, there are 11,000 beds under government and private hospitals of which 5,013 beds have been allocated in the past five days through the system. Gupta said that while the government quota of beds was available, there was no information available on the quota in private hospitals. Hence, patients who want to get treated under private quota, were unable to get information. “Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association, and BBMP have launched the Search My Bed portal which provides information of beds available and occupied under private quota on a real-time basis. All hospitals must upload their data on a real-time basis on the portal,” Gupta said. Citizens can access the portal at https://searchmybed.com/#/p/public-portal, to check the availability of vacant beds under various categories.The commissioner also directed all hospitals to put up boards on their premises and on the BBMP help desk informing citizens of the status of beds.