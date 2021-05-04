STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Whitefield railway station gets ready for oxygen express

Trains from Kalinga Nagar in Odisha are expected to arrive at this station.

Published: 04th May 2021 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

A team of 25 people was put on the job and the team is now ready to load and unload oxygen tankers at the terminal at Whitefield.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Karnataka government wrote to the Railways on the need to run Oxygen Express trains on Saturday (May 1), the Bengaluru Railway Division carried out a 29-hour project to ready its Satellite Goods Terminal at Whitefield to facilitate the process. 

A team of 25 people was put on the job and the team is now ready to load and unload oxygen tankers at the terminal at Whitefield. Trains from Kalinga Nagar in Odisha are expected to arrive at this station. The state has also requested oxygen from Vishakapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.   

Speaking to TNIE, Senior Divisional Engineer, Bengaluru East, Satyajeet Harne said that the ramp leading to SGT was not in a working condition for over two years. “It was readied in 2019 to transport military trucks and have not been used after that. We fully strengthened it so that tankers could run on it. It can now carry a load of 40 tonnes,” he said.

Stating that Railways was particular that the oxygen trains are not delayed due to lapse on part of the division, Harne said, “The existing railway tracks are spruced up. All potholes in the the approach road are filled and bushes on the road are cleared. We have also painted the kerb stone and have completed all repairs and strengthening work. It is fully ready now to carry out operations.” 

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Bengaluru Division, A N Krishna Reddy said, “We are ready now for the Oxygen Express trains. Whenever the state government wants us to run the train, we will do so. It can happen anytime.” 

Chief Public Relations Officer, SWR, Aneesh Hegde said, “The Dodaballapur railway station, which has also been proposed for loading and unloading oxygen tankers, has a ramp and is ready as of now. The SGT station was readied in record time.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oxygen Express Karnataka coronavirus oxygen shortage
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp