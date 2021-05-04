Whitefield railway station gets ready for oxygen express

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Karnataka government wrote to the Railways on the need to run Oxygen Express trains on Saturday (May 1), the Bengaluru Railway Division carried out a 29-hour project to ready its Satellite Goods Terminal at Whitefield to facilitate the process.

A team of 25 people was put on the job and the team is now ready to load and unload oxygen tankers at the terminal at Whitefield. Trains from Kalinga Nagar in Odisha are expected to arrive at this station. The state has also requested oxygen from Vishakapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to TNIE, Senior Divisional Engineer, Bengaluru East, Satyajeet Harne said that the ramp leading to SGT was not in a working condition for over two years. “It was readied in 2019 to transport military trucks and have not been used after that. We fully strengthened it so that tankers could run on it. It can now carry a load of 40 tonnes,” he said.

Stating that Railways was particular that the oxygen trains are not delayed due to lapse on part of the division, Harne said, “The existing railway tracks are spruced up. All potholes in the the approach road are filled and bushes on the road are cleared. We have also painted the kerb stone and have completed all repairs and strengthening work. It is fully ready now to carry out operations.”

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Bengaluru Division, A N Krishna Reddy said, “We are ready now for the Oxygen Express trains. Whenever the state government wants us to run the train, we will do so. It can happen anytime.”

Chief Public Relations Officer, SWR, Aneesh Hegde said, “The Dodaballapur railway station, which has also been proposed for loading and unloading oxygen tankers, has a ramp and is ready as of now. The SGT station was readied in record time.”