Another side to the story

Content creators  who are facing a backlash for posting fun content during this grim hour, say it’s
unfair to target them as they’re only doing their job

Published: 05th May 2021 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just the day before the lockdown, fashion blogger Deena Pinto was invited for a staycation. The next day, when she posted content of her being next to a pool in the hotel on her Instagram, her DM started to get flooded with messages saying she was being insensitive and acting irresponsibly. But Pinto says posting content of her staycation and other things is what she does for living. “People are forgetting that this is a full-time job for us. We are just trying to create as much content as possible to keep the ball rolling.

Though we are still creating content, there are so many campaigns and pay cheques that are on hold,” says Pinto, whose Instagram profile @skinnygirldiariez has close to six lakh followers. Pinto, a full-time blogger for the past five years, says she does understand the seriousness of the situation, due to which she tries to create some Covid awareness videos too. “During the lockdown I posted content about wearing masks and getting vaccinated. As influencers we should be cut some slack for putting up fun content, because our followers want to see it,” she says. Lifestyle blogger Rida Tharana agrees that posting things about just serious issues does affect their viewership.

“Usually, my viewership on an Instagram story ranges from 30,000- 40,000, but when I put up serious posts, it comes down to 6,000- 7,000 views,” she says. In her opinion, there are two types of followers. “What I am trying to get at, is that content creators usually have two set of followers: those who want to see serious content, and those who are always on the lookout for light-hearted content. We will try to bring that balance but will always get picked for the lighter content,” she says. The 22-year-old content creator, who has close to three million followers, says the trolls take a toll on their mental health.

“There are so many people who reach out me to amplify any requirement but if I am not able to arrange something, I get sarcastic and mean replies about the patient being no more,” says Tharana, who recently called out a group of people for criticising her for posting fun content during the month of Ramzan. However, influencers do understand why people are reacting this way about the situation.

Aswathi Balakrishnan, with seven lakh followers on Instagram, says the ideal way to go about this is to find a balance. “There are many who look forward to Instagram content for entertainment. Rather than blaming us, people need to understand that like any other industry even our industry took a bad hit last year due to Covid, because of cancellation of campaigns,” says Balakrishnan, adding that bloggers are just trying to do their work.

Comments

