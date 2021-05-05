'Being a superstar is no fun'

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The history of oppression of the Dravidian race, the sense of subjugation, a feeling of second-class citizenship, the complexes about being darkskinned, of not really being part of the national mainstream, and a clear whiff of political and cultural marginalization at that point in time were all encapsulated in the character of Rajinikanth and his film persona.’ Rajini managed to flip this and make this marginalized character the hero. Superstar Rajinikanth is not worried about what the critics say about his acting skills or the explanations about his stupendous mass appeal.

His adoring fans turn up outside his gates early in the morning just to have a glimpse of him, exchange a smile or a hand shake. They look at him with love and admiration even when they see him without make-up, balding, grey bearded and looking a little unkempt. He has never cared to hide how he looks without the make-up. He wants his fans to understand that what they see on the screen is not the real Rajini. It doesn’t dim their admiration.

At times, Rajini must feel like a puppet, caught in the magnitude of this admiration. And while acting has been a passion and has brought him success beyond his dreams, that personality feels like a mirage to him. Time and again, he feels the need to get away from it all-and take refuge in the silent mountains. But equally, it appears, something drags him back. Probably a duty to the people who place so much faith in him.

In the world outside, beyond the lanes of Poes Garden where his house is, his fans have gathered in the thousands to celebrate the new release of his film. It is not just the films, new releases that they were waiting for. They have been waiting for his announcement that they thought would put an end to all their miseries. They call him ‘Thalaivar’-leader. He had to just say, yes, I accept the leadership. They would make sure that he won and place him on the chief minister’s chair.

Didn’t they realize the audacity it takes to make that announcement in a state that saw the revolutionary atheist Dravidian Self-Respect Movement that was accompanied by chants of ‘Thamizh engkal moochu’ (Tamil is our breath)? How can he, a Marathi-speaking Kannadiga from Karnataka, even dare to tread on such ground? How did they expect him to be so impudent as to think he could rule the state that gave him shelter and food when he had come with nothing? Being a superstar is no fun. It bewilders Rajini and frightens him, in fact. He is not able to handle the halo that he has been endowed with; it has overwhelmed him. Once, all he wanted was to play a role, a small role, on the silver screen. Never did he imagine that the screen would consume his being.

There are days when he wonders who he is after the make-up comes off. The question is haunting because he cannot forget the past-that of Shivaji Rao Gaekwad who came to Madras from Bangalore, almost like a beggar, in search of a better future. Tried his luck in films. Slept on footpaths and benches, went hungry for days, borrowed clothes from his friends. The doubt nagged him constantly-what did the future have in store for an outsider, dark and uncouth, in an industry that spoke a different language. He ended up becoming Superstar Rajinikanth. How did that happen? He does not know. And perhaps he should have stopped with that. His passion was acting, cinema.

The roles he played and the dialogues he mouthed-they were not his creations. If he appeared convincing, it was due to his acting skill, nothing more. So why did his fans conclude that he could descend from the silver screen and take hold of the reins of a state of 8 crore people, all because of his on-screen popularity and the adulation of his fan club? And didn’t he also delude himself of such a possibility for a while? ‘He is our God,’ asserted his fans. ‘He will lead us to a better future because he is a good man.’ (Extracted from Rajinikanth: A Life by Vaasanthi, with permission from Aleph Book Company