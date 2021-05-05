Racing to trace resources

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Samyukta Hornad has always used her Instagram and Twitter platforms to promote social causes. Case in point: The many posts related to animal rights that the Sandalwood actor is passionate about. So when the second wave of COVID-19 started wreaking havoc in India, it came as no surprise that Hornad became actively involved in using her online presence to pitch in. “There’s a lot of information available online but people lose time chasing resources that are no longer available.

So, I put up only verified leads,” says Hornad, who along with her friend Saqib Idrees and a team are trying their best to help hospitals acquire oxygen cylinders. The actor, known for her roles in films such as Lifeu Ishtene, Barfi and Arishadvarga, is also a part of at least 15 different WhatsApp groups, which are buzzing with requests from people in need. Since the lockdown, she has put everything on hold to help. “It’s sad because we have taken on the government’s responsibility. Even while eating or sleeping I feel like I could use that time to help someone else instead,” she says.

A feeling of helplessness has become a constant for her these days. In her race to secure beds for patients, Hornad has also learned some hard lessons. “I was more emotional some days back. I realised that that prevents you from helping. It’s reached a stage where I can’t even be happy if someone gets a bed. Because that means someone else just lost out on one,” she says, as she recalls instances of people succumbing to Covid-19 en route to a hospital. Despite the toll the pandemic is taking on her, Hornad has no plans of stopping her efforts. In fact, she now wants to expand them to reach those sections of society that have no access to social media.

“I’m collaborating with people for an app that could provide transportation to those residing in slums, so that they can get medical intervention on time,” she says. Her current message to people? To stay away from toxic positivity. “Stop asking people to take it easy or telling them it is going to be alright. We need everyone to see the reality of the situation because there’s going to be a third wave soon. Things need to be taken seriously.”