STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Racing to trace resources

Sandalwood actor Samyukta Hornad speaks to CE about the sense of helplessness she feels as she tries to help people find beds and oxygen

Published: 05th May 2021 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Simran Ahuja
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Samyukta Hornad has always used her Instagram and Twitter platforms to promote social causes. Case in point: The many posts related to animal rights that the Sandalwood actor is passionate about. So when the second wave of COVID-19 started wreaking havoc in India, it came as no surprise that Hornad became actively involved in using her online presence to pitch in. “There’s a lot of information available online but people lose time chasing resources that are no longer available.

So, I put up only verified leads,” says Hornad, who along with her friend Saqib Idrees and a team are trying their best to help hospitals acquire oxygen cylinders. The actor, known for her roles in films such as Lifeu Ishtene, Barfi and Arishadvarga, is also a part of at least 15 different WhatsApp groups, which are buzzing with requests from people in need. Since the lockdown, she has put everything on hold to help. “It’s sad because we have taken on the government’s responsibility. Even while eating or sleeping I feel like I could use that time to help someone else instead,” she says.

A feeling of helplessness has become a constant for her these days. In her race to secure beds for patients, Hornad has also learned some hard lessons. “I was more emotional some days back. I realised that that prevents you from helping. It’s reached a stage where I can’t even be happy if someone gets a bed. Because that means someone else just lost out on one,” she says, as she recalls instances of people succumbing to Covid-19 en route to a hospital. Despite the toll the pandemic is taking on her, Hornad has no plans of stopping her efforts. In fact, she now wants to expand them to reach those sections of society that have no access to social media.

“I’m collaborating with people for an app that could provide transportation to those residing in slums, so that they can get medical intervention on time,” she says. Her current message to people? To stay away from toxic positivity. “Stop asking people to take it easy or telling them it is going to be alright. We need everyone to see the reality of the situation because there’s going to be a third wave soon. Things need to be taken seriously.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp