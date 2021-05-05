Two Covid patients succumb due to lack of oxygen in Bengaluru hospital

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 45-year-old woman and 58-year-old man, both Covid patients, died on Tuesday due to the lack of oxygen at Arka Hospital in Yelahanka New Town. The patients were admitted on Monday evening.BBMP Health Officer of Yelahanka Dr Bhagyalakshmi said, “The patients had comorbidities and were in critical condition when they reached the hospital.” The hospital was expecting oxygen from their supplier on Monday but didn’t get any. “We have filed an FIR against the hospital,” she added.

Joint Commissioner of Yelahanka zone, Ashok, told TNIE that Universal Air Products and Pai Air company, who were the hospital’s vendors, did not have oxygen. “One of the patients’ oxygen saturation level was at 50 and the other’s was at 40 when they came we admitted. We later arranged for oxygen from nearby hospitals,” he said.