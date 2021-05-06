STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bed allotment scam: Six, including two doctors, held

Sources said Nethravati and Rohit had arranged beds for five patients and charged money from their families.

Published: 06th May 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Police investigating the bed allotment scam arrested six people, including two doctors, and are questioning four others. Investigations revealed the involvement of staff of private hospitals.Police registered two criminal cases in Jayanagar police station, under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act. Both cases were transferred to the Central Crime Branch.While Nethravati and Rohit were arrested by Jayanagar police on Tuesday, four others, including two doctors deputed in Bomannahalli Zone war room, were arrested by on Wednesday. The accused are Dr Suresh, Dr Rehan and Shashikumar, a staffer in the war room. The identity of the others is yet to be revealed.

Sources said Nethravati and Rohit had arranged beds for five patients and charged money from their families. “They would negotiate the amount after knowing the profile of the patient. They charged between Rs 20,000 and Rs 40,000 per patient. The money was credited to their bank accounts,” an official said.Meanwhile, CCB police conducted searches in all eight BBMP zonal war rooms.

