No connection with war room or bed booking: Sarfaraz Khan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Joint Commissioner for Solid Waste Management Sarfaraz Khan, who is also in charge of Covid Care Centres in Bengaluru, on Wednesday put up a Facebook post, expressing pain over being dragged into the alleged BBMP bed booking scam, unearthed by MP Tejasvi Surya and other BJP leaders.

Khan said he was shocked as he is not involved in the war room. He also expressed grief that a communal angle was being given to the issue. The WhatsApp screenshot posted by Khan and being circulated on social media lists 16 names of Muslim officials, and claims they are terrorists killing Bengalureans. The forward says Khan has to be made accountable. “War room is headed by Special Commissioner, Health.

The recruitment of doctors or any other staff in the war room is the job of the health department and respective zones of BBMP. It has zero connection with me. I have been working day in and day out, arranging for oxygen, oxygen concentrators for all CCCs to save precious lives,” Khan wrote in his post. As a consequence of being on the frontline, his entire family contracted Covid-19. Khan filed a complaint with the Commissioner of Police and cyber cell.

After his post, MP Tejasvi Surya called Khan and clarified that miscreants were targeting him as he is from the “community”. Surya said he had heard about Khan’s good work, and made it clear that he was with him on this issue. “If anyone troubles you, I will protect you,” Surya reportedly assured him.