The key to managing Covid

By Dr Chaitra S Niranthara
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The  deadly second wave is spreading faster than wildfire, affecting anyone and everyone. At this point there are vital aspects that need to be looked into. The public needs to understand the pattern of spread and how one can prevent it or at least control it before it creates irreversible damage. People should be aware of the situation and not kill time from the start of symptoms to the start of treatment.

Assuming that incubation period of virus in the body is two days, after which onset of symptoms is another two days, following which test results take another two days-- in total the time being lost is fivesix vital days. Instead as ICMR has approved a set of drugs, these medications should immediately be started off after consulting a medical professional, without waiting for the results.

This would yield better results in terms of lessening the mortality and requiring ICU admissions. One of the most important points to be addressed is the shortage of beds leading to a number of deaths, only because of lack of timely treatment. As a medical professional, I feel patients need to be categorised according to symptoms. There are some who need only home isolation, some others who need monitoring units, some who need oxygen, and others patients who need ventilation support and ICU care.

We are all together in this situation and there is no hiding let’s fight this menace together, educate yourself follow the safely protocols, abide by the lockdown rules, if you have symptoms get tested, seek treatment fast (early management has low mortality and morbidity), and isolate to break the rule. (The writer is a reproductive immunologist, Parvva Diagnostic)

