Bed allocation scam: CCB cops scrutinise data from Covid war rooms

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Central Crime Branch (CCB) police, probing the alleged irregularities in allotting beds to Covid-19 patients, is analysing the data collected from the eight BBMP zonal war rooms. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said the police had conducted searches in all eight war rooms on Wednesday.

“We collected a lot of data during the search. Eight teams, each led by a police inspector, are scrutinising the data collected. We will initiate further action based on the information we get from the data,” Patil said.

Meanwhile, the police are questioning the four accused working in the Bommanahalli Zone war room. “The hospitals in which the four had blocked beds is being probed. Our teams are checking in hospitals in this regard. They will be taken into police custody and interrogated further,” he added.

It is learnt that some touts had links with coordinators in several private hospitals and they worked together in blocking and unblocking beds to make money from patients in dire need of beds. Investigations further revealed that Nethravathi and Rohit, who were arrested first, got a commission of 10 per cent for each patient while the rest was pocketed by other accused working in war rooms, sources said.