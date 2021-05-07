Drug shortage at private hospitals in Bengaluru affecting Covid treatment

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 14 key Covid drugs and medical equipment required to treat patients are in short supply at private hospitals, the chairman and managing director of Harsha Hospital alerted Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan in a letter.

The seven injections are Remdesivir, Enoxoparine 60 mg and 40 mg, Amphotericin B 50 mg, Methyl Predinisolone 40 mg, 125 mh, 500 mg and 1 gram, Bevatas 400 mg (Bevacizumab) and Alzumab L (Itolizumab). Three surgical products include pulse oximeter, steamer and glove box (nitrex gloves). There is also a shortage of two capsules -- Inhalant cap (Karvol plus, Sinarest vapocups) and Doxycycline plus, Lactobacillus combination. Cough syrups, such as Dolotus SF, Zerotuss XP and Pulmoclear, are not available in sufficient quantities.

S Shivakumar wrote, “Essential drugs and instruments needed for the treatment of Covid are not available with any vendors and distributors. Even if it is, we are only getting minute quantities which is insufficient to treat the astronomically high number of patients that are being admitted in the hospital.”A pharmacist at a hospital in Rajajinagar said that there is a scarcity of necessities like Triball respiratory exerciser, breathing mask used while giving oxygen and examination gloves.