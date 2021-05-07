Govt to keep close eye on Covid discharges

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of its efforts to streamline the bed allotment system, the state government will keep a close watch on discharge of patients from hospitals, especially private hospitals. The software used to monitor patients’ admissions and discharges is being upgraded with a new feature that alerts Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) of patients’ status ten days after their admission.

This step has been taken as some private hospitals were not alerting discharge status of patients properly to the BBMP, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday. In some cases, different patients were admitted in the name of patients, who were already discharged from hospitals.

“The system will automatically alert BBMP ten days after a patient is admitted in the hospital. Depending on the requirement, they can continue to stay in the hospital. However, once the BBMP gets the alert, nodal officers will look into it and that will help streamline the system,” he said.Bommai said senior officers have been directed to monitor the work of nodal officers.