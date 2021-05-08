Bed allocation scam: CCB zeroes in on main suspect

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch officials probing the bed allotment scam have reportedly identified the main suspect, while as many as 18 people were questioned in connection with the case on Friday. Police said that the four arrested persons — Rohit, Rihan Shashi, and Netravathi — were produced before a magistrate on Friday. Considering the request by the police, the magistrate remanded the accused in pol ice custody for 14 days.

“From the interrogation of the four persons in custody, we have identified one main suspect in the case. We are gathering more information on the suspect and he will be nabbed at the earliest,” an official said. The official, however, refused to divulge more information about the suspect. Meanewhile, the police continued questioning people in connection with the case and 18 persons were questioned on Friday.

“Doctors in-charge of each zonal war room, hospital staff, and an in-charge of an ambulance booking application were questioned as part of the probe,” the police added. Meanwhile, the police have continued technical investigations, such as analysis of CCTVcamera footage.“ CCTV footage collected from all war rooms is being analysed to identify the presence of any unauthorised person. All the bed allotments made in the last month are being checked for any irregularities,” the police said.