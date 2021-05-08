STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru: Couple found murdered in DSO

A couple was found murdered in the washroom of the District Statistical Officer’s (DSO) antechamber in Peenya police station limits, on Thursday evening.

Published: 08th May 2021 05:09 AM

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A couple was found murdered in the washroom of the District Statistical Officer’s (DSO) antechamber in Peenya police station limits, on Thursday evening. Police suspect the role of known persons in the murder. The deceased have been identified as Hanumantaraya (42), who worked as a watchman at the office, and his wife Honnamma (34), a housekeeping staffer.

The couple hailed from Yadgir, and has two sons. They lived in a makeshift shed on the premises of the office at Kariobanahalli in Peenya. On Thursday at 10.30 am, DSO Ramesh KS came to the office to find the door locked. He inquired with the sons, and one of them said that he returned to the shed at around 5 am, and he went to the office to find it locked at 6.30 am.

“The officer and the boys searched for them on the premises for some time and went to the police station to file a missing complaint in the evening. Police rushed to the spot and foound blood stains on the floor, leading the police to the washroom of the DSO’s antechamber, where their bodies of were found,” police said, adding, “The assailants have bludgeoned the couple while they were asleep and dragged the bodies into the washroom.”

