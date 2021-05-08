BJP launches ‘My Booth’to aid in Covid fight

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP has launched a campaign titled 'My booth - Corona-Free Booth' to help people in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state. “We have opened call centres and care centres throughout the state. These centres have started functioning in about 350 places,” state BJP general secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar told the media on Friday. He said that as part of the campaign, they provide vital information about hospitals and ventilators, among others. "As many as 56,211 party workers are involved in the campaign across the country," he added.

“The NGO Jana Seva and BJP have jointly set up a 500-bed hospital in seven districts, including Belagavi, Vijayapura, Ballari, Kalaburgi and Bidar. Oxygen ventilators have been provided for emergencies. In Bengaluru, three isolation centres have been set up,” Kumar said. The MLC added that they would continue to do these tasks and are dedicated to serving society.