STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BSY lauds Tejasvi Surya for exposing bed allocation scam

Yediyurappa’s support to Surya comes after senior BJP leaders like B L Santhosh publicly backs MP

Published: 08th May 2021 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three days after Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya landed in a controversy while highlighting an alleged bed allotment scam in the BBMP, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa came out in his support. Responding to the attack on the MP by Opposition leaders for purportedly fanning communal targeting, Yediyurappa said Surya had exposed a scam and the attacks against him were condemnable. “Tejasvi Surya worked very hard, took risks to expose this scam and bring it to the government's notice. I spoke to him for an hour about it and took necessary actions.

I, on behalf of the government, appreciate his effort. He has presented facts of the matter," the CM said. He also took exception to Congress leaders attacking the BJP MP. "People like Zameer Ahmed are attacking Tejasvi as if he has done something wrong. I urge everybody to refrain from speaking so lightly about Tejasvi Surya," Yediyurappa added, hailing Surya for highlighting the alleged scam. Surya, along with three other BJP MLAs -- Ravi Subramanya, Satish Reddy and Uday Garudachar -- had visited the South Zone BBMP Covid- 19 war room on Tuesday and read out names of Muslim staffers, insinuating their involvement in the alleged scam.

The BJP leaders singling out Muslim staffers brought them under severe criticism, with the Opposition accusing them of communalising the issue. Yediyurappa’s backing of Surya comes after senior BJP leaders like party National General Secretary B L Santhosh publicly backed Surya and rejected claims of the issue being communalised. BJP sources said the CM's silence on the issue over the past three days was making way for more criticism being thrown the party's way.

Yediyurappa, however, conveniently refused to say anything about the names Surya read out in the war room, or Satish Reddy levelling accusations against them, or Ravi Subramanya asking if appointments were being made "for corporation or madrasas". Congress leader Zameer Ahmed had asked why Surya did not see anyone else other than Muslims. “There were 205 employees ... but you singled out only 16 Muslims. How fair is this? It shows how venomous you are, Tejasvi Surya,” Khan said. Responding to CM’s statement backing him, Surya took to his social media pages to thank him.

CM TURNS TO BENGALURU’S GUARDIAN DEITY

CM Yediyurappa began Friday with a visit to Bengaluru’s ancient Annamma Devi temple in Gandhinagar. He offered special prayers at the small shrine of Goddess Annamma, known to be the guardian deity of Bengaluru since the time of the city’s founder, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda. “I have offered prayers to the mother and have sought an end to this pandemic and good health of all citizens. With the Goddess’ grace, I am confident this too shall pass,” Yediyurappa told reporters after his temple visit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tejasvi Surya bed allocation scam BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp