Dance show to raise funds for Covid-19

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While front l ine workers risk their lives to selflessly help people, they too need assistance from time-to-time. Help is pouring in from all quarters. Nupura dance school is doing its bit and is holding a digital dance programme Aikyam on May 8 to raise funds for Covid-19 relief.

The fundraiser has been organised in collaboration with Natyabhoomi, a USbased dance organisation. “We wanted to use art for a purpose during a time like this. A show like this is makes it much more relevant during this time,” says Manu Srinivasan, artistic director of Nupura.

The show, which is going to go live on their Facebook page, was initially suppose to be a 24-hour marathon show but was eventually planned for a four-hour duration. Viewers in India can watch the show between 1pm and 5pm. The page hosting the show will contain a link for donors who wish to contribute.