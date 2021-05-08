STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Hospitals in Bengaluru ask Covid patients to hunt for beds on their own

Even government facilities are asking critical patients to move out. Any facility can be converted into critical care unit, monitored remotely: Senior doctor

Published: 08th May 2021 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Autos queue up to refill oxygen cylinders | ASHISHKRISHNA HP

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Covid second wave rages on, private hospitals are asking patients to hunt for ICU beds on their own. A woman Covid patient, 44-yearold Chandra Kumari (name changed), who was being treated at Ravi Kirloskar Hospital, was told to find an ICU bed as her condition started deteriorating with her oxygen saturation levels dipping.

When her family members called up the BBMP helpline, they were told to go to a hospital in Rajarajeshwarinagar where she had been allocated a bed. As they were getting ready to leave, the hospital called them up and asked them not to come as no ICU beds were available. The anxious relatives had not found a bed, even 24 hours after the search.

CMR Director General Balram Bhargava has warned that the second wave has been more severe than the first one, and people are turning critical within the first week of the infection, while it was two weeks or more in the first wave. In another instance, Amrutesh Sharma (54) (name changed), who was suffering from Covid pneumonia and desaturation and has comorbidities, reached Sagar Hospital after searching for beds for two days. His oxygen saturation level was 70 without oxygen support.

The day he got admitted, his condition started worsening, and by evening, the hospital told him to vacate as there were no ICU beds. He managed to get a bed through the BBMP helpline at a Covid ward. His condition continued to worsen and early on Thursday morning, he needed ventilation support and plasma transfusion. He continued to be critical on Friday. Not just private hospitals, even government facilities are asking critical patients to move out as they do not have ICU beds.

A 60-year-old patient at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases was asked to shift to another facility around 10 am on Thursday. His relatives were told to search for an ICU bed as his condition had deteriorated. A senior doctor said that any facility can be converted into a temporary ICU and monitored remotely if there is a shortage of experts. He advised that the government should divide hospitals into primary, secondary and tertiary care units and allocate beds to patients depending on their condition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid patient COVID 19 second covid wave bengaluru BBMP
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp