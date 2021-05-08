Made with love 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : CHOCOLATE TRES LECHES CAKE

INGREDIENTS

For the cake

All-purpose flour - 1 and 3/4 cup

Sugar - 1 and 3/4 cup

Cocoa powder - 3/4 cup

Baking powder - 1 tsp

Baking soda - 2 tsp

Salt - 1 tsp

Buttermilk - 1 cup

Vegetable oil - 1/2 cup

Eggs (at roomtemperature)- 2

Vanilla - 1 tsp

Freshly brewed strong hot coffee - 1 cup

FOR THE MILK

Sweetened condensed milk - 4 tbsp

Milk - 3/4 cup

Evaporated milk - 1/4 cup

Cocoa powder - 2 tbsp

FOR WHIPPED

CREAM TOPPING

Whipping cream - 2 cups

Cocoa powder - 1/4 cup

- Heena Poonawala (@F2Obakehouse on Instagram)

METHOD

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Grease a baking pan approx (10*10) with butter and dust with flour.

For the cake, put flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a bowl. Mix well and sieve.

In a stand mixer, beat eggs with sugar, add buttermilk, oil and vanilla together. Slowly add in the mix of dry ingredients and use the cut and fold method. Add the coffee and make sure everything is combined. The batter will be very thin.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for about 30-33 minutes on 160 degrees Celsius or until the centre of the cake springs back when you touch it. While the cake is still warm, poke lots of holes all over the cake with a small skewer or a fork.

For the milk: Whisk sweetened condensed milk, milk and evaporated milk, and add the cocoa powder together in a bowl. The cocoa may not completely dissolve, but whisk until it is mostly incorporated. Slowly pour the milk mixture evenly over the warm cake.

For whipped cream: Beat the cream till it forms soft peaks. Add cocoa powder mixture and beat until it is fully mixed in. You can add a little powdered sugar if you want. Continue to beat until soft peaks form and the mixture is spreadable. It should be fluffy and light.

To assemble: Spread the chocolate whipped cream on the cooled cake. Drizzle with chocolate syrup or decorate as you like.

PEANUT BUTTER Instagram) BROWNIES

INGREDIENTS

Butter - 250 gm

Dark chocolate - 250 gm

Sugar - 350 gm

Eggs - 6

Vanilla - 1 tsp

Flour - 150 gm

Roasted peanut- 100 gm

Peanut butter -as per taste

Salt - a pinch

METHOD

Melt butter and chocolate together and keep aside to cool.

In the mean time beat eggs and sugar together until pail yellow in colour.

Once that is done gently pour in the cooled chocolate and butter mix. Make sure it’s room temperature and not hot, otherwise the eggs will cook and curdle.

After mixing the chocolate, slowly fold in the flour, salt and vanilla. Do not beat the flour, fold it gently till it combines.

Line your baking tray, add the roasted peanuts on the base of the tin and then add your batter in.

Baked at 180 degrees Celsius for 25-35 minutes

depending on how gooey you like your brownie.

Before serving, spread some peanut butter on top of the brownie and eat away.

- Rhea Aaron (@klaakitchen on Instagram)

SUGAR COOKIES

INGREDIENTS

Maida - 2 and 1/4 cup

Salt - 1/4 tsp

Baking powder - 1/2 tsp

Butter (room temperature)- 3/4 cup

Granulated sugar -3/4 cup

Egg - 1

Vanilla extract - 2 tsp

METHOD